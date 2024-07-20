Shatrughan Sinha On Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion: 'He Should Get All The Awards Including The National Award'

Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion. (courtesy: YouTube)

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha is very impressed with Kartik Aaryan's performance in Chandu Champion. Kartik has been drawing plaudits from fans and industry peers for his portrayal of Murlikant Petkar, India's first-ever Paralympics gold medallist, in the sports drama. Speaking to Zoom, Shatrughan Sinha said, "What a sincere hardworking boy! Kartik deserves all the success he is getting. He is so dedicated and passionate in Chandu Champion. Ek junoon hai uss bachche mein. [There's a passion in that child.] Please convey my congratulations to him.” Shatrughan Sinha also mentioned that Kartik should be awarded a National Award for his performance. He added, "He should get all the awards for this including the National award."

Shatrughan Sinha compared Kartik Aaryan's career with his own Bollywood journey. He shared, “Jab main aaya tha toh baahar ka tha. [When I entered, I was an outsider.] I had no connections with the industry. Amitabh Bachchan had come with a recommendation letter from Srimati Indira Gandhi. Mere paas kuch bhi nahin tha. [I had nothing.] Except self-confidence, just like Kartik. Nor was I a gora-chitta [Fair-skinned] Punjabi like the ruling heroes of those times, like Dharmendra and Jeetendra. Every ten years the film industry gets one outsider who takes over the industry. After Akshay Kumar it is Kartik Aaryan."

Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan, also features Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Sonali Kulkarni and Bhuvan Arora. The film, released on June 14, marked the first collaboration between director Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

Kartik Aaryan reportedly spent 18 months sculpting his toned physique for Chandu Champion. When the film completed one month of its release, the actor shared two BTS photos from his intense training sessions on Instagram. In the pictures, Kartik is seen posing with his fitness coach, Tridev Pandey. To show his appreciation, Kartik included a note in his caption thanking director Kabir Khan, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, and his fitness trainer Tridev Pandey.

He wrote, “It's been a month since #ChanduChampion released in cinemas and the love and appreciation keeps pouring in.Will always be grateful to Sajid Sir and Kabir Sir. Tridev Pandey It's been a month since Chandu Champion hit the theaters, and it's still going strong!”

Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, alongside Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan. The Anees Bazmee movie will be released on November 1.