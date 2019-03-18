Sharmila Tagore On Paparazzi Frenzy Over Taimur: 'We Have To Live With It'

Sharmila Tagore at the Hall of Fame Awards in Mumbai

Veteran actress and internet sensation Taimur Ali Khan's grandmother Sharmila Tagore says the only way for the family to deal with paparazzi frenzy over her grandson is to accept it.

The two-year-old son of Saif All Khan and Kareena Kapoor is always surrounded by a bunch of paparazzi.

On Sunday, interacting with the media at the HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards 2019, the 74-year-old actress said: "I suppose we have to live with it. This is the age of social media. I don't think anything can be done about it."

She feels if one cannot beat the trend then one should join it. However, she is also apprehensive. She feels the excessive media coverage is not good for Taimur as he is too young to deal with it.

"I am very old-fashioned. I don't think children should be exposed to all this."

"However I learnt from Sara (Ali Khan) to say 'If you can't beat them then join them'," she told the media at the event.

Photos of Taimur almost always are shared on social media and go viral.

When asked what Sharmila felt about that, she said: "I guess I should be happy about it but I don't think it's very good for the child."

She received the Lifetime Achievement Award at HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards 2019.

"I think it's a great honour. It's a recognition from very prestigious media house so, I am very honoured. I suppose they are giving me award for working many years in this wonderful film industry," she added.

Sharmila Tagore, who was launched by the iconic filmmaker Satyajit Ray, has worked in many successful Bollywood films like Aradhana, Kashmir Ki Kali, Chupke Chupke, Amar Prem amongst others.

Asked about her most memorable moment in her long film career, she said, "There is not one, but many. All the films that I have worked in are my favourites. They are like my children."

"You can't have one favourite child so, in short, while I can't pinpoint one, maybe I'll write it in my memoirs someday."

