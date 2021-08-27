Shanaya Kapoor's 'Favourite PJs' Post Prompt ROFL Instagram Exchange With BFF Ananya Panday

Shanaya Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: shanayakapoor02)

Hey Shanaya Kapoor, where are your pyjamas in the latest pictures that you have shared on Instagram? Neither can we nor your BFF Ananya Panday spot them in your post. On Friday, Shanaya Kapoor posted a few photos of herself sporting her "favourite pyjamas" (her words) from last night. "Last night wearing my favourite PJs... hehe, I had to capture the moment," she wrote in the caption of her post, in which only her upper half is visible. Quickly reacting to her post, her friend and actress Ananya Panday dropped an ROFL comment: "These are not your PJs, please don't lie to the world." In her defence, Shanaya Kapoor wrote: "They are what the hell I got in purple pink. See Snapchat right now."

Shanaya Kapoor's post also got a hilarious reaction from friend, entrepreneur and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. "Thanks for the update," she wrote in the comments section, to which Shanaya Kapoor replied: "Don't irritate. I won't call you back."

Shanaya's mom Maheep Kapoor dropped pink hearts on her post.

Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's daughter, are BFFs since childhood.

Shanaya Kapoor will soon make her debut in Bollywood with a Dharma Productions project. She has joined Karan Johar's Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA).

Announcing her new film on her Instagram account in March, she wrote: "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the Dharma Cornerstone Agency family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahh!) this July by Dharma Productions, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad."