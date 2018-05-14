Shamshera: Vaani Kapoor Co-Stars With Ranbir. 'She's A Perfect Fit'

Vaani Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor photographed in Mumbai

Highlights Shamshera will go on floors by the end of this year Shooting will wrap by mid-2019 Vaani and Ranbir will co-star for the first time

Actress Vaani Kapoor will share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor in the much talked-about Shamshera! Excited much? Sharing the first posted of the movie, theactress announced the news in the simplest possible way. "New Beginnings," she wrote on Twitter. In, Vaani will play the role of dancer, who will be seen as Ranbir Kapoor's love interest, reported news agency IANS. "Vaani plays Ranbir's love interest in the film and is a very important collaborator in his character's journey. Her character graph is interlinked to the plot of the film making her a crucial catalyst in our hero's rebellious mission," Karan Malhotra, who directs the Yash Raj Film's project, confirmed.Talking about the reason behind zeroing in on Vaani, the director said that he was on the lookout for a fresh face to be cast opposite Ranbir. "Vaani is a perfect fit for the role. She is a fine actor, a fabulous dancer and a gorgeous Hindi film heroine. We wanted someone absolutely fresh to wow audiences on the big screen and she beautifully fits that brief," IANS quoted him as saying.Ranbir Kapoor plays a deadly dacoit in, which is seen as a total entertainer. In the teaser shared earlier this month, Ranbir's first look (of sorts) from the movie was shared. A scarred faced Ranbir featured with weaponry in his hands and sported an intense look. Talking about the film, the director also said one can expect "jaw-dropping action sequences" inwill go on floors by the end of this year and is said to wrap by mid-2019. Apart from, Ranbir Kapoor also has the Dutt biopic titledandin the pipeline for which he's shooting currently. Vaani Kapoor, who is three-film-old in Bollywood, was last seen in(With IANS inputs)

