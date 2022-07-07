Shamshera Song Fitoor: Ranbir Kapoor Hearts Vaani Kapoor Amid Stunning Landscape

Ranbir Kapoor with Vaani Kapoor in the song Fitoor. (courtesy: YRF)

Another song from director Karan Malhotra's Shamshera, titled Fitoor, was released today. After the peppy track Ji Huzoor, the banner Yash Raj Films released a romantic song starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. The song Fitoor shows the on-screen couple dancing against picturesque scenes of sand dunes, underwater rocks, rainfalls and hills. Ranbir, who will play a dacoit named Balli in the film, romances Vaani, known as the golden girl Sona, in the music video. Sharing the music clip on Instagram, Vaani wrote, "You and Me...just us two," and added the hashtag #BalliSona.

The romantic ballad has been sung by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan, composed by Mithoon, and written by Karan Malhotra.

Take a look at the song below:

Ranbir and Vaani took the Internet by storm with their recent photoshoot. The pictures were shared by YRF online and went viral. The caption of the post read: "Keeping each other company... Balli and Sona." Take a look at the pictures below:

Vaani also shared some more pictures from another photoshoot which gave their fans a glimpse of their chemistry as Balli and Sona. Take a look at the post below:

Shamshera will mark Ranbir's return to the big screen after four years. He is collaborating with Vaani for the first time. The actor will play a dual role in the epic drama, which features Sanjay Dutt as cop Daroga Shuddh Singh.

Earlier, the first song from the film, Ji Huzoor was released by YRF, which has clocked 33 million views on YouTube. The caption of YRF's post read, "You wanted to dance with Ranbir and we said Ji Huzoor."

Shamshera will release on July 22.