Shamita Shetty's Throwback To 'No Corona Time' Will Give You Serious Vacation Cravings

Shamita Shetty, just like the rest of us, is dreaming of a beach vacation. How do we know that? Well, the actress, on Thursday, posted a stunning throwback picture of herself from one of her beach holidays and wrote about how much she wants to go back to that specific location, which she didn't mention in her caption. In the photo, Shamita looks happy and relaxed in an orange bikini. She can be seen chilling on an inflatable duck float in what appears to be a pool. "Wanna go back!! To #nocoronatime #memories #takemeback #holiday #throwback #stayhome #staysafe," wrote Shamita Shetty in her caption.

Shamita Shetty is the sister of actress Shilpa Shetty. A couple of days after Sibling's Day, Shilpa Shetty posted a video of herself and Shamita dancing together and wrote: "We may not always see eye-to-eye, but we'll always be connected heart-to-heart. The yin to my yang... Happy Sibling's Day, Shamita. Love you, my Tunki!" Shamita also shared the same video on her Instagram profile.

Shamita Shetty made her debut as an actress with the 2000 film Mohabbatein. Two years later, she featured in a Tamil film titled Raajjiyam. She has also worked in the 2003 Telugu film Pilisthe Palukutha. Since 2004, Shamita has featured in several Hindi movies like Agnipankh, Wajahh: A Reason To Kill, Fareb, Zeher, Bewafaa, Mohabbat Ho Gayi Hai Tumse and Cash. She has also participated in realty shows like Bigg Boss 3 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8.

Shamita Shetty was last seen in Zee5 series Black Widows.