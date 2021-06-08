Birthday Girl Shilpa Shetty Is The 'Love Of Sister Shamita's Life.' See Her Post

Shamita Shetty shared this photo. (Image courtesy: shamitashetty_official)

Highlights Shamita Shetty shared a video for Shilpa on Tuesday

"Can't imagine my life without you": Shamita wrote for Shilpa

Shilpa Shetty turned a year older on Tuesday

Anyone who knows Shilpa Shetty knows about the unique bond with her sister Shamita. So, it came as no surprise that Shamita chose to pen an extremely special note for Shilpa on her birthday. The note was shared by Shamita on her Instagram feed. “Happy birthday my munki, the love of my life.Thank you for being the lovely soul you are, ever so caring, filled with so much positivity. You fill my life with so much love and joy... can't imagine it without you! May you always be surrounded by ppl who love you and care for you and may your life be filled with happiness and peace always. Huggies n love to the power of infinity,” she wrote.

The note, which gave fans a look at the close relationship between the sisters, was also accompanied by a video montage of some of the sisters' most lovely images. The comment section of the post was filled with birthday wishes for the Main Khiladi Tu Anari actress. Fans also left heart emojis to express their love for the Shetty sisters.

Shamita was not the only one who had a special message for the birthday girl. Shilpa's husband, entrepreneur Raj Kundra, also had a lovely message for his lady love. Raj, too, posted a video with some of the couple's pictures and added thoughtful captions to the images. He wrote notes such as, “My love for you is like the ocean, endless”, “Happy birthday yummy mummy”, and asked Shilpa, “Are you even ageing?”

The captions seemed like the perfect fit for the wonderful images of the diva. He also chose the song Tum Hi Ho from the film Aashiqui 2 as the background score for the clip.

Along with the video, he wrote, “The song, the lyrics, the video says it all. Without you, I am nothing. I love you so much. Happy birthday, my dream came true.”

Replying to the note, Shilpa said, “Awwwwwwww my cookie Raj Kundra. Love you to the moon and back.”

Shilpa, who turned 46 today, is best known for her work in films such as Dhadkan and Life in a... Metro. She married Raj in 2009. The couple is parents to two children, Viaan and Samisha. On the work front, Shilpa will be seen next in Nikamma.

Shamita, on the other hand, made a mark for herself in films such as Bewafaa, Zeher, Mohabbatein, and Cash. She was last seen in the web series Black Widows.