'Shameful': Prithviraj Sukumaran Warns Fake Instagram Account Featuring 6-Year-Old Daughter

South star Prithviraj Sukumaran, in an Instagram post on Tuesday, warned his fans against a fake social media account of his daughter Alankrita. The actor, 38, shared a screenshot of the fake Instagram handle created using his 6-year-old daughter's name and photo and clarified that he doesn't manage the account, contrary to what has been stated on the aforementioned Instagram profile, and it is fake. He also asked his fans to report the fake Instagram profile of his daughter. "Just wanted to bring your attention to this fake handle. This is not a page managed by us and neither do we see the need for our 6-year-old to have a social media presence. Once she's older, she can decide for herself about the same. So please don't fall prey to this!" he wrote with the hashtags #FakeHandle #Shameful #LetKidsBeKids and #ReportThisHandle.

Prithviraj, whose Instagram feed is filled with adorable pictures of his daughter, recently shared a note written by her about the ongoing pandemic. "While most of us are trying to get back to a semblance of normal life I realise how much COVID-19 is still on the minds of our children. Ally has prepared yet another Covid note! She's doing these on her own when she's not busy playing with her toys!" he wrote while sharing the note, an excerpt from which read: "Be brave in COVID-19 times." Prithviraj had tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

The actor went to Kerala's Vagamon with his family in September for a relaxing getaway. Check out his pictures with his daughter from their vacation.

In terms of work, Prithviraj Sukumaran has acted in several blockbusters such as Stop Violence, Nandanam, Classmates, Puthiya Mukham, Ayalum Njanum Thammil and Celluloid among many others. In 2011, his film Indian Rupee won the National Film Award for the Best Feature Film. His last film was Driving License. Prithviraj will next be seen in Malayalam film Aadujeevitham.