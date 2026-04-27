Video: Shakira's Crew Member Dies From 'Crushing Injuries' While Setting Up Stage For Brazil Concert

A construction worker died in a tragic accident while helping to set up the stage for Shakira's upcoming show in Brazil, concert organisers confirmed, according to PEOPLE.

The incident took place on Sunday during preparations for the singer's public concert. Organisers shared a statement on Instagram, stating that the worker was part of the team assembling structures for the event.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the statement read, "The event organisers confirm that an accident this Sunday afternoon (April 26) tragically claimed the life of a professional who was working on assembling the structures for the show."

The organisers further said that first responders provided immediate assistance at the scene before the fire department transported the injured worker to the hospital. "First responders provided initial care at the scene, and the Fire Department was immediately called to transport the patient. Unfortunately, the professional passed away at the hospital."

They also said support was being provided to the victim's family, the company involved, and team members affected by the incident. "At this time, we are providing all support, comfort, and solidarity to the responsible company, its team, and the victim's family."

🚨💥Trabalhador morreu durante a montagem do palco para o show da Shakira, na Praia de Copacabana domingo. pic.twitter.com/3FIJJLj1KX — Diego mello (@hdiegorj) April 27, 2026

The state fire brigade also shared details of the accident. Officials said the worker suffered serious crushing injuries to his lower limbs while using a lifting system.

"A worker suffered crushing injuries to his lower limbs in a lifting system. Before the arrival of emergency teams, the victim had already been removed from the equipment by other employees present," the state fire brigade confirmed.

The statement added that emergency staff began treatment immediately and rushed him to Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital, where doctors later confirmed his death.

Meanwhile, Shakira was scheduled to perform in India in April, but according to the latest update from organisers, the concert has been postponed due to "geopolitical situation and regional tensions".

Shakira's performances were scheduled to take place in Mumbai at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on April 10 and at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on April 15.