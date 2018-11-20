Shakeela Poster: Richa Chadha's Film On Nineties Adult Film Star Is Very Relevant In 2018

Richa Chadha in and as Shakeela.

Highlights Richa is festooned with gold necklaces in the first poster of Shakeela Richa as Shakeela stands tall in the face of insults scribbled on wall Shakeela will release in the summer of 2019

The first look of Richa Chadha's upcoming film Shakeela is out and it is pure gold - literally. In the first poster of the film, Richa Chadha is festooned with multiple gold necklaces to the extent that her sequinned top almost merges in the jewellery. Richa Chadha as Shakeela Khan, an adult film star who featured in south Indian films in the Nineties, stands tall in the face of the insults scribbled on the wall in the backdrop. The insults are aimed at her religion, body-type and colour of her skin, which resonate with the attitude of social media trolls of the present day. "Bold and fearless - presenting the first look of Shakeela," Richa Chadha captioned the post.

Take a look at the first poster of Shakeela:

Shakeela is the story of Shakeela Khan, one of the most famous actors from Malayalam cinema from the Nineties. She starred in several controversial projects in Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil languages. Shakeela's films were also translated into foreign languages like Mandarin and Russian. Kinnara Thumbikal in Malayalam was one of her most popular films.

Shakeela, directed by Indrajit Lankesh, maps the actress' journey to the pinnacle of popularity and then how her fandom faded away. "The film's script was exciting and it is a great story to tell and the story will make for a great watch for the audience," Richa's spokesperson told IANS.

The director earlier said in a statement that Shakeela Khan will make a cameo in the biopic and that she played an integral role during the film shoot too. "She has given us such detailed insights into her life. Even Richa got to spend time with her, understand her style of talking, her body language and such nuances. In fact when she came on set, she gave us very interesting insights like about our art direction and how her house was and is in real life, such small details which have helped us," he said.

Shakeela also stars Rajeev Pillai and the film will release in the first half of 2019.