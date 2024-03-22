Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 14: Ajay Devgn-Madhavan's Film Is At ₹114.30 Crore (And Counting)

Ajay Devgn shared this image. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

After a glorious first week, Vikas Bahl's Shaitaan continues to record a dip in its ticket sales. On day 14, the horror thriller film collected ₹2.50 crore at the domestic box office, as per a report by Sacnilk. Now, Shaitaan's total collection stands at ₹ 114.30 crore. The Vikas Bahl directorial, which opened with double-digits at the ticket counters, is headlined by Ajay Devgn, Madhavan and Jyotika. Released on March 8, Shaitaan is the Hindi remake of the 2023 Gujarati film Vash, which was helmed by Krishnadev Yagnik. Apart from Ajay, Madhavan and Jyotika, the film features Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj in key roles.

Shaitaan also marks R Madhavan and Jyotika's on-screen collaboration after more than 20 years. The two actors have earlier worked together in the 2001 Tamil film Dumm Dumm Dumm. Addressing the same, Madhavan and Jyotika expressed their excitement about working together. In a conversation with the Free Press Journal, Jyotika said, “Working with him [Madhavan] after all these years made me realize how much the two of us have grown as actors. Back then, we played the quintessential hero heroine in the film, and today, when we get cast in such character-driven roles, it makes me realise how far we have come.”

The 3 Idiots star added, "Also, 20 years ago, we both were romancing each other and in Shaitaan, you will see her go all out to harm and kill me. So yes, we indeed have come a long way.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Jyotika shared a special thank you note for the makers of Shaitaan. The Chandramukhi star posted a reel, featuring a few behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of Shaitaan. It also included some snippets of Jyotika with co-stars Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. In the video, we also spotted Jyotika's husband and south superstar Suriya posing with the entire Shaitaan team. Sharing the video, Jyotika wrote, “Some films are just destinations! But Shaitaan was a journey…A journey of happiness, memories, creativity, talent and friends for a lifetime. Thank you, Devgn Films, Panorama Studios and Jio Studios for making me part of this fulfilling journey. Congrats to the whole team.”

In the NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Shaitaan 1.5 out of 5 stars and he wrote, “In a hackneyed good versus evil construct that is as contrived as it is convoluted, Shaitaan centres on a happy family of four that finds itself up against a diabolical modern-day sorcerer who works his black magic on a young girl and makes her do his satanic bidding. The devil is out to put the fear of God in you. But there is nothing more scary here than the fluffy film itself.”

Shaitaan has been jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.