Shahid Kapoor's Sunday Treat For Fans - An Ab-Tastic Mirror Selfie

Shahid Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: ShahidKapoor)

Shahid Kapoor has been keeping his Instafam glued to his feed. How? On Sunday, he shared an ab-tastic mirror selfie on his feed. In the picture shared, Shahid Kapoor can be seen sporting a vest and a cap. He let the picture do the talking. Sharing the image, Shahid Kapoor simply wrote, "Happy Sunday" and dropped a heart emoji. Let's have a quick glance at the comments section. A user wrote, "Sunday happy ho gaya." Another user wrote, "Herooo." Another comment read, "Omg Bhaiya." Another user wrote, "Kabir Singh Era back." Take a look:

A couple of days ago, Shahid treated fans to a sun-kissed selfie on Instagram. In the mirror pic, the actor is seen flexing his biceps. Shahid has also compared his current avatar to his giant portrait, clicked 10 years ago, in the background. Sharing the photo on Instagram, the actor simply wrote, "Me and me just 10 years apart." Take a look:

A few months ago, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter shared a selfie after their Sunday workout session. They are seen striking a pose in front of the mirror. The side note screamed sibling goals. "Brothers in arms," it read. Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor loves to click mirror selfies, and his Instagram timeline is proof. The actor, earlier this month, shared a picture of himself wearing a vest. We couldn't take our eyes off his well-built biceps. Caption? Shahid decided to give it a skip. Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor is shooting for Deva currently. Shahid Kapoor's Deva also features Pooja Hegde. The Rosshan Andrrews directorial is slated for an October release.