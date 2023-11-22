Shahid Kapoor's ROFL Twist To 'Like A Wow' Trend

Shahid Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Shahid Kapoor hopped on to the trend that is keeping the Internet busy. The actor shared a video of his rendition of the viral trend on Instagram. In the video, Shahid Kapoor is seen checking into an event on his bike as Jasmeen Kaur's viral "looking like a wow" audio plays, which then transitions to the Wada WOW background score from Shahid's 2019 film Kabir Singh. Shahid Kapoor simply captioned the post, "Just like a WOW." In the comments section of the post, a user wrote, "What a twist." Another one added, "Liked the twist Mr Shahid." Another one added, "Welcome to Trend Kabir." Singer Sachet Tandon added, "Too good sir." Another one read, "Just looking like a WadaWOW."

Check out Shahid Kapoor's video here:

"Just looking like a wow" started trending a great deal after Instagram user Jasmeen Kaur used it to sell clothing material online and became an Internet sensation. It went especially viral after Deepika Padukone made a Reel on it and Ranveer Singh said the bit during an event he hosted. Nick Jonas, supermodel Ashley Graham and others also made videos on the trend. Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput also made a video on the viral trend and she wrote, "A wow" added to dictionary! Had to samjhao."

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the action thriller Bloody Daddy. He also starred in Raj and DK's crime thriller series Farzi. Before that, he featured in the sports drama Jersey, in which he played the role of a cricketer. The original film was made in Telugu and it starred Nani in the lead role. The actor will also be seen in an untitled romantic film with Kriti Sanon.