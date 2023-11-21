IFFI 2023: Shahid Kapoor Continues To Dance After Falling On Stage - Watch

Image was shared on YouTube. (courtesy: newswebgoa )

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor performed at the opening ceremony of the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Monday. Now, a video of the actor dancing on stage after having a fall is going viral on social media. In the clip shared on X (previously known as Twitter), we can see the actor dancing on stage in a black sleeveless T-shirt, pants and dark sunglasses. The actor can be seen falling down while dancing. However, the actor does not let the fall dampen his spirits as he seen quickly getting up and completing the performance. As soon as the performance ends, the actor can be seen laughing, shaking his head and blowing kisses at the audience present.

Earlier this month, Shahid Kapoor shared a picture with wife Mira and it's absolutely stunning. In the picture, Shahid Kapoor can be seen looking at Mira. The couple were dressed in their festive best. Shahid Kapoor wore a black suit and Mira Rajput opted for an off-shoulder gown. The picture was presumably taken at the launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai a couple of days back. Shahid Kapoor's caption for the picture was also a spot on. He simply wrote, "My Pride" and dropped a heart emoji. Let's have a look at the comments section of Shahid's post. A user wrote, "Always No. 1 Couple." Another user wrote, "Stylish couple for a reason." Another user commented, "Love you favourites." Take a look at the post here:

On Mira's birthday this year, Shahid shared a lovely wish for his "queen". Shahid Kapoor shared two images with the birthday girl. In the first image, Shahid and Mira can be seen looking into each other's eyes. In the other frame, they can be seen looking straight into the camera with broad smiles on their faces. "Mira the queen of my heart. Happy birthday to you and oh so lucky me to have you all for me always and forever," Shahid Kapoor wrote in the caption. Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.