Shahid Kapoor's Punjabi Swag In Turban Look. Bonus - Pankaj Kapur

Shahid and his father Pankaj Kapur. (Courtesy: ShahidKapoor)

Shahid Kapoor treated his Istafam on Tuesday to some heartwarming pictures. In the pictures, we can see how a turban is being tied on Shahid's head. The Kabir Singh actor also shared an image with father Pankaj Kapur where both of them can be seen wearing turbans. Shahid Kapoor hasn't mentioned whether the pictures are new or throwback ones. He wrote in the caption, "Dad always says ghar pe Shaadi hogi to pag paega na (If there's a marriage at home, you need to tie turban)." Fans adored these pictures of Shahid and showered love in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Cute sa Mera punjabi munda." Another fan wrote, "Love u innnaaaa saaaraaa."

A few days back, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's first-born Misha celebrated her seventh birthday. On that occasion, Mira Rajput wrote an adorable note for her "baby". Mira Rajput wrote, "My darling baby, you've turned a heavenly Seven! Gliding and smiling, climbing and shining, nothing compare to your sunshine Time flies, and may you continue to soar baby girl! Happy Birthday my Misha." On Mira's post, her friend Kanika Kapoor commented, "Happy birthday Misha."

Last month, Shahid and Mira celebrated their wedding anniversary in Greece. Shahid Kapoor posted a picture where he can be seen kissing Mira. He added a lovely caption that read, "In a sky full of stars... I gave you my heart... Go on and tear me apart...You will only find you in my heart (pls don't kill me cause I made up my version of your fav song) happy anniversary my wife for life."

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput wished Shahid Kapoor by sharing a happy beach picture and she wrote, "Lights will guide you home. And you are home. Happy 8 baby."

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.