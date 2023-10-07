Shahid Kapoor's New Pics Prompt This Reaction From Mira Rajput - 'Can You Not Look This Hot...'

Image instagrammed by Shahid Kapoor. (Courtesy: ShahidKapoor)

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's Instagram exchange keep getting better and better. Shahid Kapoor, sporting a brand new look with short hair, treated his Instafam to a bunch of images of himself. In the pictures, we can see Shahid sporting a black sleevless jacket with black pants. He added a dash of style with black shades. Shahid Kapoor wrote in the caption, "Kaala SHA kaala." Mira Rajput dropped the first comment and wrote, "Can you not look this hot..." Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter dropped a fire emoji. Take a look at the post here:

Shahid Kapoor, who recently performed in Doha with a bunch of stars like Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Kiara Advani, shared a reel of his practise session. Shahid wrote in the caption, "I'm strong." Take a look at the video here:

Last month Shahid and Mira were busy at Ruhaan Kapoor's wedding. Veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak's son Ruhaan Kapoor married Manukriti Pahwa (daughter of actors Seema and Manoj Pahwa) in an intimate ceremony last week. Manukriti Pahwa shared an inside picture from the festivities on her Instagram profile and it features Supriya Pathak, Pankaj Kapur, Sanah Kapur, Seema Pahwa, Mayank Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa. Ruhaan's brother Shahid Kapoor attended the festivities with wife Mira Rajput and their kids Misha and Zain. Sharing the picture, Manukriti wrote, "Had the most perfect day, with the most perfect family ever! 28.08.2023. Will always be the most special."

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Raj and DK's crime thriller series Farzi. Before that, he featured in the sports drama Jersey, in which he played the role of a cricketer. The original film was made in Telugu and it starred Nani in the lead role. The actor will also be seen in an untitled romantic film with Kriti Sanon and the action thriller Bloody Daddy.