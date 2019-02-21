Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh And Salman Khan-Produced Notebook Won't Release In Pakistan

Shahid Kapoor on the sets of Kabir Singh. (Image courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Film producer Murad Khetani on Thursday said he has decided to not release his upcoming films - Salman Khan-produced Notebook and Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor, in Pakistan, in the wake of Pulwama terror attack.

"We are not releasing our film Notebook in Pakistan. Our upcoming films Kabir Singh and Satellite Shankar too will also not release there," Murad Khetani of Cine1 Studios, said on the sidelines of the promotional event of his film Notebook.

Notebook marks the Bollywood debut of Pranutan Bahl, daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl and granddaughter of veteran actress Nutan. It will also mark the Bollywood debut of Zaheer Iqbal. Set in Kashmir, the romantic-drama film is produced by Salman Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde. The film is slated to release on March 29.

Meanwhile, Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Vanga, is a remake of his own Telugu film Arjun Reddy (2017). Jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series, the film stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The film will release on June 21.

Directed by Irfan Kamal, Satellite Shankar, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, stars Sooraj Pancholi in the lead role. It will open in theaters on July 5.

"There is some work left on Kabir Singh, it will take around 12-13 days of work. We have Satellite Shankar, which is complete," Murad Khetani said.

Earlier, the makers of Total Dhamaal,Luka Chuppi and Diljit Dosanjh's Arjun Patiala had announced that they will not be releasing their films in Pakistan.