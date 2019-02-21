Notebook: Salman Khan Shares New Poster Of The Film, Reminds Fans Of The Trailer's Release

Zaheer Iqbal on the poster of Notebook. (Image courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Highlights Notebook is scheduled to release on March 29, 2019 The film has been directed by Nitin Kakkar Salman Khan has produced the film

Salman Khan, who is the producer of Notebook, shared a new poster of the film along with the reminder that the film's trailer releases tomorrow. The new poster of Notebook features the film's lead actors Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal along with a group of children. Salman shared the poster on social media on Thursday and captioned the post: "This Notebook is incomplete without these beautiful kids. Get ready to meet them, trailer out tomorrow." Going by the captions on Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal's posts, seems like the children will play an important role in the film. Film's lead actress Pranutan shared the poster on her Instagram profile and wrote: "They complete our Notebook." Zaheer Iqbal, who will also make his debut with the Salman Khan-produced film, captioned the post: "Inke bina hamari love story adhoori hai. You all will meet them tomorrow."

Check out the new poster of Notebook here:

Notebook has been directed by Nitik Kakkar and it has been produced under Salman Khan's production house Salman Khan Films. The Bharat actor, who launched his production house SKF in 2014, has been actively promoting the film on social media. On Valentine's Day, Salman shared the first poster of the film and wrote: "Bina mile kabhi pyaar ho sakta hai? Introducing Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal in a unique love story directed by Nitin Kakkar."

Take a look at the poster here:

Notebook marks the Bollywood debut of Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan, who is the granddaughter of Nutan and the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl, with whom Salman has co-starred in films such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Maine Pyaar Kiya and Hum Saath-Saath Hain among others.

Notebook is slated to release on March 29, 2019.