Here's When Pranutan And Zaheer Iqbal's Notebook Trailer Will Release

Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan on the poster of Notebook. (Image courtesy: skfilmsofficial)

Highlights "The excitement and happiness just gets more," wrote Pranutan "Cannot wait for all of you to watch it," she added Notebook has been produced by Salman Khan

The makers of Notebook shared a brand new poster from the film on social media on Tuesday. The poster features the film's lead actors and debutantes Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal. The background comprises visuals of a notebook. Along with the poster, the makers also revealed that the trailer of film will release on February 22. "Our Notebook is about to open. Firdaus and Kabir (the names of Pranutan and Zaheer's characters in the film) are about to steal your hearts away, trailer out on 22nd February," read the caption on the post shared on the official Instagram page of Salman Khan Films ( the producers of the film).

Meanwhile, film's lead actress Pranutan also shared the news on her Instagram profile and wrote: "With each passing day, the excitement and happiness just gets more and more. Cannot wait for all of you to watch it! Notebook trailer out on 22nd February."

On Valentine's Day, film's producer Salman Khan shared the first poster of the film on his Instagram profile. Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal in this unique love story directed by Nitin Kakkar."

Salman Khan, who has quite a bit of a reputation for launching newcomers in Bollywood, introduced us to Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal in September last year. Salman captioned the post: "Yeh lo! Zahero ki heroine mil gayi. Swagat karo Pranutan Bahl ka. Proud to introduce Nutanji's granddaughter and Monya's (Mohnish Bahl) daughter to the big screen."

Notebook has been directed by Nitin Kakkar and it is expected to release on March 29, 2019.