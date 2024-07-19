Shahid Kapoor's Deva Gets A New Release Date - 'Violent Valentine's Day'

Shahid Kapoor in Deva. (courtesy: shahidkapoor)

The makers of Deva shared an update on the film on Friday. The poster features Shahid Kapoor as a cop. Along with the poster, the makers wrote that the film is slated to release on February 14 next year. "Get ready for a violent Valentine's Day. Deva, releasing in theaters on 14th Feb 2025," read the caption on the post. Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters such as Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni, will direct the movie. It also stars Pooja Hegde. The project has been backed by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films.

The film was announced last year. The film marks Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's first collaboration. ICYMI, this is Shahid Kapoor's first look from the film.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, with Kriti Sanon. Shahid Kapoor is best-known for his performances in films such as Udta Punjab, Haider, Jab We Met, "Padmaavat" and Ishq Vishk and the 2019 hit Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani, to name a few.

In the recent years, Shahid Kapoor was seen in Raj and DK's crime thriller series Farzi. Before that, he featured in the sports drama Jersey, in which he played the role of a cricketer. The original film was made in Telugu and it starred Nani in the lead role. The actor was also seen in the crime thriller Bloody Daddy.