Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput And Misha's Selfie Is So, So Adorable

Actor Shahid Kapoor took some time off his busy shooting schedule and spent the Saturday with his family. Shahid Kapoor spend some quality time with his wife and their two-year-old daughter Misha and shared glimpses from their outing on Instagram. Shahid posted a selfie of himself with both Mira and Misha on his Instagram stories and the trio can be seen pouting, so cute. Adorable can't even begin to describe the picture shared by the actor. It's Misha's million dollar pout in the picture which is sending the Internet into a meltdown. We chanced up on a similar picture on Mira Rajput's Instagram timeline but the couple's two-year-old daughter does not feature in that picture. However, Shahid and Mira's second child Zain, who was born in August this year, does not feature in any of the photos.

Mira Rajput officially introduced baby Zain to her fans and followers on Instagram, with an adorable photo of the baby boy and wrote: "Hello, world!". Needless to say, the picture of Shahid and Mira's baby boy went crazy viral.

Last month, we got a glimpse of baby Zain on Mira Rajput's Instagram story - baby Misha also adorably featured in the photo.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput married in July 2015 and Misha was born in August 2017. Mira Rajput often delights her Instafam with adorable pictures of Misha. Remember the Diwali picture in which Misha can be seen all smiles in a pink lehenga? Or the adorable photo where Misha picked out her all-white outfit for the day?

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor was last seen Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which did an underwhelming performance at the box office. Shahid also has Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy in the pipeline.