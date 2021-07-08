Shahid Kapoor Is 'Missing' Mira Rajput And The Feeling Is Mutual

Shahid Kapoor shared this picture.(Image courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput completed six years of marriage on Wednesday, and like most celebrity couples these days, they marked the occasion with a special post on social media. Mira, who actively posts glimpses of her life on Instagram, chose the platform to wish Shahid on the special day. She posted a photo with him, accompanied by a short and sweet note. The actor, too, reciprocated the gesture. He shared a photo of Mira and himself on his Instagram Stories, which was later shared by Mira on her profile as well.

The photo that Shahid shared was a selfie of them travelling in a car. While Mira looks through her black shades and smiles into the camera, Shahid is seen leaning towards her. He, too, smiles into the camera while Mira holds him fondly by the arm.

Shahid captioned it, "Major missing". Evidently, the Padmaavat actor is busy with his shoot schedules and missing the queen of his heart. The PDA is heart-warming, isn't it?

Later, Mira also shared the same photo on her Instagram story and added a red heart sticker to it.

Mira's earlier post, a day ago, was a lovely photo of the couple in a lush green park. We see Mira tightly wrapping her arms around Shahid as he holds her by the waist. Meanwhile, Shahid is busy giving his better half a peck on her forehead. We love the couple's chemistry in the photo.

Earlier, on Holi in March, Shahid had shared a post with Mira while celebrating the festival of colours at home. In the pictures, Shahid can be seen giving a peck on Mira's cheeks as she is smiling. Both of them have gulaal on their faces.

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015. They had their first daughter in 2016 and a son in 2018.

On the work front, Shahid is quite busy after the astounding success of Kabir Singh. He working on a Bollywood remake of the 2019 Telegu movie, Jersey. Shahid will be seen in the role of a sportsman in the film. The movie also stars his father, Pankaj Kapur.