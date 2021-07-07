'Happy 6, My Life,' Writes Mira Rajput In Anniversary Wish For Shahid Kapoor. Aww...

Mira Rajput shared this photo. (Image courtesy: mira.kapoor )

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are head over heels in love with each other. On their 6th wedding anniversary, Mira picked a loved-up picture of themselves and shared it on social media with a beautiful note. The couple, 14 years apart, got married in July 2015. They are parents to two kids - daughter Mira and son Zain. In the photo that Mira shared, she can be seen hugging Shahid Kapoor as he kisses her on her forehead. "I love you more than words suffice," Mira Rajput wrote in the caption of her post and added: "Happy 6, my love, my life." Aww.

Shahid Kapoor is Neelima Azeem's son with actor Pankaj Kapur. Neelima Azeem later married Rajesh Khattar, with whom she has son Ishaan. The couple divorced in 2001. Pankaj Kapur is currently married to actress Supriya Pathak.

Recently, Mira shared a picture of herself with Shahid and Ishaan and called them her "dream team." Take a look:

In terms of work, Shahid Kapoor has worked in films like Ishq Vishk, Dil Maange More, Chup Chup Ke, Vivah, Jab We Met, Haider and Udta Punjab.

Shahid Kapoor's next film Jersey will release on Diwali this year. He plays the role of a cricket enthusiast whose dream to join the Indian cricket team is fulfilled when he is in his 40s in the film, which is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name. Shahid's father, actor Pankaj Kapur, is also in the film. He plays the role of Shahid's mentor in Jersey.