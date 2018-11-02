Shah Rukh Khan's Zero Trailer: First Aamir Khan, And Now Karan Johar's Review Is Making The Wait Difficult

Shah Rukh Khan on a new poster of Zero (courtesy redchilliesent)

"The trailer of Zero has blockbuster written all over," tweeted Karan Johar, who was part of Shah Rukh Khan's 53rd birthday celebrations last night. Karan Johar, who clearly enjoyed an early screening of the much-awaited Zero trailer, tweeted his review hours before it's official release. Needless to say, Karan Johar has everything good to say not just about his long-time friend and colleague but also about Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. "The fantastic Shah Rukh Khan in the most endearing character of his career! The always brilliant and soulful Anushka Sharma and watch out for the intro shot of Katrina Kaif and her impact in the trailer! This one's a whopper," tweeted KJo.

The trailer of #ZERO has BLOCKBUSTER written all over!!!! The fantastic @iamsrk in the most endearing character of his career! The always brilliant and soulful @AnushkaSharma and watch out for the intro shot of #KatrinaKaif and her impact in the trailer!!! This ones a whopper! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 2, 2018

Karan Johar also gave shout outs to director Aanand L Rai for the concept - Shah Rukh plays the role of a dwarf, named Bauua Singh, for which extensive VFX work has been done by Team Red Chillies. In another tweet, this is what Karan Johar added: "Congratulations to Aanand L Rai for weaving his magic yet again! A sparking cinema experience! And big kudos to team Red Chillies and its visual effects team for this understated brilliance! Merry X-mas guys! Shah Rukh Khan rocks."

Congratulations to @aanandlrai for weaving his magic yet again!!! A sparking Cinema experience!! And big kudos to team @RedChilliesEnt and it's VIsual effects team for this understated brilliance! Merry Xmas guys!! #zero@iamsrk ROCKS — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 2, 2018

A day before Shah Rukh's 53rd birthday, SRK received a hug from Aamir Khan and also a review of the trailer and this is what he wrote: "I just saw the trailer of Zero. Just one word... outstanding! Congratulations Aanand L Rai! Katrina is fantastic! Anushka Sharma is unbelievable! Shah Rukh, you have outdone yourself! Can't wait to watch the film!"

Guys, I just saw the trailer of Zero. Just one word... OUTSTANDING!!! Congratulations @aanandlrai ! #Katrina is fantastic! @AnushkaSharma is unbelievable! @iamsrk, you have outdone yourself!

Can't wait to to watch the film!

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 1, 2018

Meanwhile, here's how KJo wished Shah Rukh Khan last night:

Shah Rukh Khan will introduce us to the Zero trailer later today afternoon - it will release at a theatre in Mumbai's Wadala, where a Meerut like-setting will be created in sync with the storyline. Part of the film has been shot in Meerut, which is Bauua Singh's hometown.

While we can't wait to watch the trailer of Zero already, the film is slated to hit screens on December 21.