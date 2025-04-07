<i>Ground Zero</i> Trailer: Emraan Hashmi Calls For <i>Prahar</i> To Save Kashmir

The trailer of Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero is out today. Set in 2000s Kashmir, Emraan Hashmi played the role of a BSF officer, Narendra Nath Dubey, who led the operation in which terrorist mastermind "Ghazi Baba" was killed.

The trailer begins with terrorists attacking BSF soldiers, escalating tension in the valley. With the death of 60-70 soldiers in a quick succession, Emraan Hashmi (referred to as the best man by a superior officer) enters the scene. A Kashmir story against the terrorists - what sets this trailer apart is Emraan Hashmi's earnest attempt to change the mindset of Kashmir, and not merely saving the land from the clutches of the terrorists.

But when the same man (the character played by Emraan Hashmi) changes his tune and calls for a prahar (attack), something is invariably wrong in the system. He wants to see paintbrush, instead of pistol, in the hands of teenagers. But can officer Dubey fulfill his mission without firing pistols?

Take a look at the video here:

Sharing the trailer, Farhan Akhtar wrote, "A faceless enemy, a fearless officer. The hunt begins."

Directed by Tejas Prabha and Vijay Deoskar, Ground Zero is inspired by true events. With Emraan Hashmi leading the charge, the film also features Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Deepak Parmesh, Lalit Prabhakar, Rockey Raina,and Rahul Vohra in key roles.

Backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, Ground Zero is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 25.