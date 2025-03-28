<i>Ground Zero</i> Teaser: Emraan Hashmi Sets For Mission Kashmir

The teaser for Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero is finally out, and it is an intense ride from start to finish. The over one-minute clip takes us straight to the Kashmir of 2001.

The video opens with a chilling audio message from a militant. He says, "Hindustan ka wazir-e-aazam sun le. Kashmir ki azaadi - ek hi maksad. Jaish-e-Mohammed insaaf karega. [Prime Minister of India, listen. The freedom of Kashmir is our one and only goal. Jaish-e-Mohammed will deliver justice.]"

We are then shown a brutal ambush where 70 soldiers are gunned down by a faceless enemy. Enter Emraan Hashmi as a fierce BSF Deputy Commandant. He is all ready to strike back. In full action mode, he commands his team, "Pehredaari bahut ho gayi. Ab prahaar hoga. [The guarding has gone on for too long. Now, there will be an attack.]"

From high-octane chases to intense combat sequences, the teaser is packed with firing, bomb blasts and some serious face-offs as the army hunts down its enemies.

The final scene hits hard – an injured Emraan Hashmi, lying on the ground. He delivers a thought-provoking line: "Sirf Kashmir ki zameen hamari hai ya yahan ke log bhi? [Is it only the land of Kashmir that belongs to us, or the people here as well?]"

The makers dropped the teaser on Instagram with the caption, “Bravery, sacrifice, and a mission that changed everything. #GroundZero teaser out now! #AbPrahaarHoga.”

Directed by Tejas Prabha and Vijay Deoskar, Ground Zero is inspired by true events. With Emraan Hashmi leading the charge, the film also features Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Deepak Parmesh, Lalit Prabhakar, Rockey Raina,and Rahul Vohra in key roles.

Backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, Ground Zero is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 25.