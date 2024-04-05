Shah Rukh Khan's Underwater Scene To Vicky Kaushal On Fire: Decoding Dunki's VFX

Screengrabs from Dunki VFX video breakdown. (courtesy: YouTube)

Red Chillies VFX recently unveiled a comprehensive visual effects breakdown reel for the film Dunki, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Rajkumar Hirani. This four-minute video gave a glimpse of the intricate visual effects that contributed to Dunki's immersive cinematic experience. Despite receiving mixed reviews, Dunki enjoyed significant box office success. The breakdown reel showed various iconic scenes from the film and focussed on the extensive visual effects work involved. The final sequence, where Taapsee Pannu's character reminisced about her youth while strolling through her village, necessitated meticulous VFX to achieve the illusion of a seamless camera movement.

Additionally, the scene depicting Vicky Kaushal's character engulfed in flames after a failed visa interview relied on computer-generated fire for enhancement. As the actors embark on their journey to London, many digitally-rendered environments enrich their cinematic odyssey. A few scenes involving vehicles were filmed against blue screen backdrops, with Red Chillies VFX crafting the surrounding landscapes.

Moreover, the breakdown video also unveiled intriguing details, such as Shah Rukh Khan not being submerged underwater during a pivotal scene, prompting CGI manipulation to simulate wet hair. Similarly, the effect of wrinkly feet in a close-up shot was achieved through visual effects rather than practical immersion in water.

The film's VFX garnered praise from fans, with one commenting on YouTube, "The water scene was impeccable, exceptional work." Another fan stated, "That's the most realistic CG fire I've ever seen."

Despite mixed critical reception, Dunki emerged as the third-highest-grossing film of Shah Rukh Khan's career, amassing over Rs 470 crore worldwide against its Rs 120 crore budget. 2023 marked a pinnacle in Shah Rukh Khan's career, with his other releases, Pathaan and Jawan, each surpassing Rs 1000 crore in global earnings.