Shah Rukh Khan's 'Review' Of Farhan Akhtar's Toofaan Just Can't Be Missed

Farhan Akhtar's film Toofaan released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on Friday and guess who loved it? Well, none other than Shah Rukh Khan. The actor shared his "review" of the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directed film on Twitter. Tagging the film's cast in his tweet, SRK wrote on Friday evening: "Wish my friends Farhan Akhtar, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra the best for their labour of love. I had the privilege to see it a few days back. Extremely fine performances by Paresh Rawal (wow) , Mohan Agashe, Mrunal Thakur and Hussain Dalal." He signed off the tweet with these words, "My review: We should all try and make more films like Toofaan."

Reacting to Shah Rukh Khan's post, Farhan Akhtar wrote: "Thank you so much Shah Rukh Khan... Big hug."

Read the Twitter exchange here:

Thank you so much @iamsrk .. big hug https://t.co/I8PiOgO3dq — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 16, 2021

"Wish I could thank everyone on my TL individually for the love you are showing Toofaan... Please know that my heart is filled with immense gratitude and love. Thank you, thank you, thank you," wrote Farhan Akhtar in a separate tweet.

Wish I could thank everyone on my TL individually for the love you are showing #Toofaan .. please know that my heart is filled with immense gratitude & love.

Thank you thank you thank you — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 16, 2021

Toofaan opened to largely mixed reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote about Farhan Akhtar's performance: "Farhan Akhtar, to whom the film's story idea is credited, delivers a credible performance."

Toofaan has been directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The sports drama is Farhan and Rakeysh's second project together. The duo have previously worked together in the 2013 film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, which was based on the life of legendary field sprinter Milkha Singh. The film has been co-produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.