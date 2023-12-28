Shah Rukh Khan's Reply To Question About 'Dunki Budget Rumours'

A still from Dunki. (courtesy: YouTube)

Trolls have got nothing on Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar knowns how to out-troll trolls and his latest Ask Me Anything Session is a clear example. So SRK did an AMA session on X (earlier known as Twitter) and an X user asked the actor, "Sir there are so many rumors about Dunki budget. Some saying 85 Cr. some saying 120 Cr. some saying 350 Cr. Socha Dunki maarne wale se hi puch liya jaaye." Shah Rukh Khan replied in a typically SRK style and wrote, "Bhai jiska business hai usse karne de. Apna time kisi aur cheez mein laga please (brother, let the experts do the business, put your time to better use please)."

Read SRK's reply here:

Bhai jiska business hai usse karne de. Apna time kisi aur cheez mein laga please. #Dunkihttps://t.co/e3eRK7BeEO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 27, 2023

Another user attempted to troll SRK. And then, this happened.

Main hi marketing karta hoon. How to fire myself!! #Dunkihttps://t.co/MTYlYfs6fV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 27, 2023

SRK began the session in a fun way. He wrote, "Just lost at a VR game to the lil one. Need to recharge and go back and win. Need some happy 20 questions for happy answers to recoup, regroup and do a rematch. #AskSRK quick one for 15 mins. ASK!"

Just lost at a VR game to the lil one. Need to recharge and go back and win. Need some happy 20 questions for happy answers to recoup, regroup and do a rematch. #AskSRK quick one for 15 mins. ASK!! #Dunki — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 27, 2023

Signing off the session, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Ok guys and girls love you but leaving you. Have to go and find my kidneys! Love you all have a great day and thank you for your questions."

Ok guys and girls love u but leaving you. Have to go and find my kidneys!! Love u all have a great day and thank u for your questions. #Dunki — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 27, 2023

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has had a stellar year professionally. He returned with a bang in 2023 and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan this year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor then starred in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi. The film was a big hit. He recently starred in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.