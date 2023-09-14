Shah Rukh Khan's Replies To Jawan Appreciation Posts - A Round Up

SRK in Jawan. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan, basking in the success of Jawan, has been responding to his friends back-to-back. Veteran actor Soni Razdan had earlier tweeted, "It took Shah Rukh Khan and Jawaan to get the both of us out on a movie date night after I don't know how many years! And what a fabulous film - mind is blown. Heart is happy Atlee wow Sir. Shah Rukh Khan gets more amazing with each film. Huge congratulations all round. Replying to Soni Razdan, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Thank u ma'am! My regards to sir as well.... Now I'll do more movies soon so u guys can go on such dates more often. Ha ha... love you."

This is what SRK wrote:

Thank u ma'am!!! My regards to sir as well.... Now I'll do more movies soon so u guys can go on such dates more often. Ha ha... love u https://t.co/epGjub267u — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 13, 2023

Adipurush actor Sunny Singh wrote, "Jo sabko milade woh hindustan hai, ek hawa chali hai jiska naam shahrukh khan." SRK replied, "Thank you Sunny! Hope you saw and enjoyed Jawan.... Wishing you health and happiness."

Thank u Sunny!!! Hope u saw and enjoyed #Jawan.... Wishing u health and happiness https://t.co/YqmeCJJa1v — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 13, 2023

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar watched Jawan in Norway and share his thoughts on the film. Thanking him Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Thank you Madhur!! Very happy u enjoyed the film... hope the people in your theatre felt the same!! Best wishes always."

Thank u Madhur!!! Very happy u enjoyed the film... hope the people in your theatre felt the same!! Best wishes always https://t.co/xRR7Jxz4wR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 13, 2023

Shekhar Kapur's appreciation tweet for Jawan read, "'If this guy even read a telephone directory, I would get up and cheer'. A fan exclaimed loudly as Shah Rukh Khan came on screen, watching Jawan in Leicester Sq in London .. the whole audience seem to agree ...The audience response to SRK is overwhelming." Shah Rukh Khan's reply to the filmmaker was this, "Thank you Shekhar! But I'm sure you said this out loud in the theatre! Ha ha... Wishing you health and happiness always...."

Thank u Shekhar!! But I'm sure u said this out loud in the theatre!! Ha ha... Wishing u health and happiness always.... https://t.co/shS0jtoOlH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 13, 2023

Responding to his Chennai Express co-star Nikitin Dheer, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Thank u Thangabali! Hope you doing well! Glad you enjoyed the film... Love you."

Thank u Thangabali!!! Hope u doing well!!! Glad u enjoyed the film.... Love u https://t.co/ZyM74AtC03 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 13, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's reply to Varun Dhawan's tweet read, "Thank u my man! Kid in a candy store is a good way to describe u... ha ha!!! Love, health and wishing u the best always."

Thank u my man!!! Kid in a candy store is a good way to describe u... ha ha!!! Love, health and wishing u the best always https://t.co/ZkA2VEWpdQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 13, 2023

It's not just Hindi film stars who have been congratulating Shah Rukh Khan on the success of Jawan. ICYMI, SRK's reply to Allu Arjun's shout out:

Thank u so much my man. So kind of you for the love and prayers. And when it comes to swag and 'The Fire' himself praises me....wow...it has made my day!!! Feeling Jawan twice all over now!!! I must admit I must have learnt something from you as I had seen Pushpa thrice in three... https://t.co/KEH9FAguKs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 14, 2023

Earlier, superstar Mahesh Babu wrote, "Jawan... Blockbuster cinema... Atlee Sir delivers king size entertainment with the King himself! Comes up with his career's best film... The aura, charisma and screen presence of Shah Rukh Khan are unmatched... He's on fire here. Jawan will break his own records... How cool is that! Stuff of the legends."

#Jawan... Blockbuster cinema... @Atlee_dir delivers king size entertainment with the King himself!! Comes up with his career's best film... The aura, charisma and screen presence of @iamsrk are unmatched... He's on fire here !! Jawan will break his own records...... — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 8, 2023

RRR director SS Rajamouli wrote this for SRK, "This is the reason why Shah Rukh Khan is the Baadshah of the box office... What an earth-shattering opening... Congratulations Atlee for continuing the success streak in the north too, and congrats to the team of Jawan for the stupendous success."

This is the reason why @IamSRK is the Baadshah of the box office... What an earth-shattering opening...



Congratulations @Atlee_dir for continuing the success streak in the north too, and congrats to the team of #Jawan for the stupendous success...:) — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) September 8, 2023

Also, check out Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar's social media exchange here:

Aap ne Dua maangi na hum sab ke liye toh kaise khaali jayegi. All the best and stay healthy Khiladi! Love u https://t.co/vP4s1Qvlhk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 11, 2023

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which released in theatres last week, has crossed the Rs 350 crore mark at the box office.