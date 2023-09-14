Shah Rukh Khan's Replies To Jawan Appreciation Posts - A Round Up

New Delhi:
SRK in Jawan. (courtesy: iamsrk)
Shah Rukh Khan, basking in the success of Jawan, has been responding to his friends back-to-back. Veteran actor Soni Razdan had earlier tweeted, "It took Shah Rukh Khan and Jawaan to get the both of us out on a movie date night after I don't know how many years! And what a fabulous film - mind is blown. Heart is happy Atlee wow Sir. Shah Rukh Khan gets more amazing with each film. Huge congratulations all round. Replying to Soni Razdan, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Thank u ma'am! My regards to sir as well.... Now I'll do more movies soon so u guys can go on such dates more often. Ha ha... love you."
This is what SRK wrote:
Adipurush actor Sunny Singh wrote, "Jo sabko milade woh hindustan hai, ek hawa chali hai jiska naam shahrukh khan." SRK replied, "Thank you Sunny! Hope you saw and enjoyed Jawan.... Wishing you health and happiness."
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar watched Jawan in Norway and share his thoughts on the film. Thanking him Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Thank you Madhur!! Very happy u enjoyed the film... hope the people in your theatre felt the same!! Best wishes always."
Shekhar Kapur's appreciation tweet for Jawan read, "'If this guy even read a telephone directory, I would get up and cheer'. A fan exclaimed loudly as Shah Rukh Khan came on screen, watching Jawan in Leicester Sq in London .. the whole audience seem to agree ...The audience response to SRK is overwhelming." Shah Rukh Khan's reply to the filmmaker was this, "Thank you Shekhar! But I'm sure you said this out loud in the theatre! Ha ha... Wishing you health and happiness always...."
Responding to his Chennai Express co-star Nikitin Dheer, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Thank u Thangabali! Hope you doing well! Glad you enjoyed the film... Love you."
Shah Rukh Khan's reply to Varun Dhawan's tweet read, "Thank u my man! Kid in a candy store is a good way to describe u... ha ha!!! Love, health and wishing u the best always."
It's not just Hindi film stars who have been congratulating Shah Rukh Khan on the success of Jawan. ICYMI, SRK's reply to Allu Arjun's shout out:
Earlier, superstar Mahesh Babu wrote, "Jawan... Blockbuster cinema... Atlee Sir delivers king size entertainment with the King himself! Comes up with his career's best film... The aura, charisma and screen presence of Shah Rukh Khan are unmatched... He's on fire here. Jawan will break his own records... How cool is that! Stuff of the legends."
RRR director SS Rajamouli wrote this for SRK, "This is the reason why Shah Rukh Khan is the Baadshah of the box office... What an earth-shattering opening... Congratulations Atlee for continuing the success streak in the north too, and congrats to the team of Jawan for the stupendous success."
Also, check out Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar's social media exchange here:
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which released in theatres last week, has crossed the Rs 350 crore mark at the box office.