Shah Rukh Khan's Midnight Birthday Celebrations At Mannat. "I Live In A Dream Of Your Love," He Writes

Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat.

It's Shah Rukh Khan's birthday and as is ritual, the superstar greeted his fans stationed outside his Mumbai residence Mannat at midnight. Fans gathered outside Mannat to wish SRK on his 58th birthday. Shah Rukh Khan stepped out in his balcony and greeted the sea of fans. He waved at them, blew kisses and wait for it...did his iconic pose (no points for guessing which one). Meanwhile, SRK also thanked his fans on X (earlier known as Twitter) and he wrote, "It's unbelievable that so many of you come and wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain you a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank you for allowing me to entertain you all. See you in the morning...on the screen and off it."

Read Shah Rukh Khan's post for fans here:

It's unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning...on the screen & off it — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 1, 2023

Here are the photos from Shah Rukh Khan's midnight birthday celebrations:

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan, who was absent from films for almost 4 years, has had a stellar year professionally. He returned with a bang in 2023 and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan this year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The actor then starred in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi. The film was a big hit. He will also feature in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. The film is slated to release in December and it will clash with Prabhas' Salaar.