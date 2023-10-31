Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki Teaser To Release On His Birthday: Report

Shah Rukh Khan shared this image. (Courtesy: ShahRukhKhan)

Hey Shah Rukh Khan fans, we have some amazing news waiting for your attention. No points for guessing. It is about the actor's much-awaited Dunki. The makers are planning to release the teaser on his birthday, November 2. Oh boy! We can't keep calm. Can you? As per a Pinkvilla report, SRK and Rajkumar Hirani have decided to roll out the teaser on the special day. The actor will turn 58. “The teaser will hit the digital world on November 2, 2023. That's not all. Shah Rukh Khan will be hosting a birthday event for his fans in Mumbai, and will see the teaser with all his fans on his special day,” a source was quoted as saying.

The source added, “The teaser will introduce the audience to the world created by Rajkumar Hirani over the last few years. It's a special film for all the stakeholders and the campaign is going to be special too. Dunki will see a different avatar of SRK, and the audiences are on for a ride this Christmas.” The Dunki teaser will also play in theatres (worldwide) with Tiger 3, headlined by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the report added.

Dunki marks Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. The film is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films and Jio Studios. Dunki will hit the theatres on December 21. Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu are also part of the film.

Dunki will face Prashant Neel's Salaar at the box office. The film, which stars Prabhas in the lead, will be released on December 21. It will also mark the second box office face-off between Shah Rukh Khan and Prashant Neel. Last time, SRK's Zero faced the KGF: Chapter 1 challenge at the box office.