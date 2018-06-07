Shah Rukh Khan's '3 Beautiful Children, Lovely Wife' Tweet Is Winning The Internet

Here's why SRK's Twitter interaction with fans is trending

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 07, 2018 10:08 IST
Shah Rukh Khan with his family. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. SRK spoke about his family during the #AskSRK session
  2. Have no space for empty: SRK wrote
  3. He also spoke about Zero director Anand L Rai
SRK has quite a reputation of being an interactive celebrity, especially when it comes to social media. On Wednesday, the actor held a really interesting #AskSRK session with his fans on Twitter and his response to the tweets couldn't have been more entertaining. However, one tweet that stole the show was the one about his family. When asked by a fan if he ever feels empty or not content with his life, the actor responded: "I have three beautiful children and a lovely wife and sister, have no space for empty." We all know that SRK is a family man and doesn't shy away from projecting his love for his family on several occasions but this tweet is a clear winner.

In case you missed it, take a look at the post here.
 

The #AskSRK session brought out the best of Shah Rukh Khan's humorous side and how. From talking about his morning routine, to giving love advice to fans, to wishing them luck, Shah Rukh tried addressing as many fans as possible. Here's a compilation of some of our favourite responses from Shah Rukh's Twitter interaction with his fans.
 

When a fan asked him about his upcoming film Zero's director Anand L Rai, this was his response.
 

During the interaction, a fan claimed to be a bigger fan of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh replied: "Mai bhi ussey bohot pyaar karta haun."
 

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan in 1991. They have a 20-year-old son named Aryan, an 18 year-old daughter Suhana and a son AbRam, who recently turned five. Shah Rukh even posted a birthday wish for his little one on social media. "My sunshine turns 5 years today but he thinks he is 9. Please don't tell him otherwise if you meet him," read an excerpt from his post.

Take a look at the post here.
 

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Anand L Rai's Zero, alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. He will be seen playing a dwarf in the film. He was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Jab Harry Met Sejal.

