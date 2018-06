Shah Rukh Khan's '3 Beautiful Children, Lovely Wife' Tweet Is Winning The Internet

Shah Rukh Khan with his family. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights SRK spoke about his family during the #AskSRK session Have no space for empty: SRK wrote He also spoke about Zero director Anand L Rai

I have three beautiful children and a lovely wife and sister..have no space for empty... https://t.co/TUnx1laomz — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 6, 2018

OMG OMG!! Better save AbRam's clothes just for in case your dream comes true..kaam aa jayenge https://t.co/alixtVHmV6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 6, 2018

His emotions fly... https://t.co/0nJvMHSMqk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 6, 2018

Main bhi usse bahut pyaar karta hoon... https://t.co/tkEkruA0mm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 6, 2018

My sunshine turns 5 yrs today but he thinks he is 9! Please don't tell him otherwise if u meet him. Children should hear their own music, sing their own songs & believe in their own lil dreams...& yeah, hug their papa a lot.. pic.twitter.com/sRFxJLdVHh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 27, 2018

SRK has quite a reputation of being an interactive celebrity, especially when it comes to social media. On Wednesday, the actor held a really interesting #AskSRK session with his fans on Twitter and his response to the tweets couldn't have been more entertaining. However, one tweet that stole the show was the one about his family. When asked by a fan if he ever feels empty or not content with his life, the actor responded: "I have three beautiful children and a lovely wife and sister, have no space for empty." We all know that SRK is a family man and doesn't shy away from projecting his love for his family on several occasions but this tweet is a clear winner.In case you missed it, take a look at the post here.The #AskSRK session brought out the best of Shah Rukh Khan's humorous side and how. From talking about his morning routine, to giving love advice to fans, to wishing them luck, Shah Rukh tried addressing as many fans as possible. Here's a compilation of some of our favourite responses from Shah Rukh's Twitter interaction with his fans.When a fan asked him about his upcoming film's director Anand L Rai, this was his response.During the interaction, a fan claimed to be a bigger fan of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh replied: "Mai bhi ussey bohot pyaar karta haun."Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan in 1991. They have a 20-year-old son named Aryan, an 18 year-old daughter Suhana and a son AbRam, who recently turned five. Shah Rukh even posted a birthday wish for his little one on social media. "My sunshine turns 5 years today but he thinks he is 9. Please don't tell him otherwise if you meet him," read an excerpt from his post. Take a look at the post here.On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Anand L Rai's, alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. He will be seen playing a dwarf in the film. He was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's