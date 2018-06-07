Shah Rukh Khan's '3 Beautiful Children, Lovely Wife' Tweet Is Winning The Internet

Highlights
- SRK spoke about his family during the #AskSRK session
- Have no space for empty: SRK wrote
- He also spoke about Zero director Anand L Rai
In case you missed it, take a look at the post here.
I have three beautiful children and a lovely wife and sister..have no space for empty... https://t.co/TUnx1laomz— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 6, 2018
The #AskSRK session brought out the best of Shah Rukh Khan's humorous side and how. From talking about his morning routine, to giving love advice to fans, to wishing them luck, Shah Rukh tried addressing as many fans as possible. Here's a compilation of some of our favourite responses from Shah Rukh's Twitter interaction with his fans.
OMG OMG!! Better save AbRam's clothes just for in case your dream comes true..kaam aa jayenge https://t.co/alixtVHmV6— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 6, 2018
When a fan asked him about his upcoming film Zero's director Anand L Rai, this was his response.
His emotions fly... https://t.co/0nJvMHSMqk— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 6, 2018
During the interaction, a fan claimed to be a bigger fan of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh replied: "Mai bhi ussey bohot pyaar karta haun."
Main bhi usse bahut pyaar karta hoon... https://t.co/tkEkruA0mm— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 6, 2018
Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan in 1991. They have a 20-year-old son named Aryan, an 18 year-old daughter Suhana and a son AbRam, who recently turned five. Shah Rukh even posted a birthday wish for his little one on social media. "My sunshine turns 5 years today but he thinks he is 9. Please don't tell him otherwise if you meet him," read an excerpt from his post.
My sunshine turns 5 yrs today but he thinks he is 9! Please don't tell him otherwise if u meet him. Children should hear their own music, sing their own songs & believe in their own lil dreams...& yeah, hug their papa a lot.. pic.twitter.com/sRFxJLdVHh— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 27, 2018
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Anand L Rai's Zero, alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. He will be seen playing a dwarf in the film. He was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Jab Harry Met Sejal.