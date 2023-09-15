Shah Rukh Khan Sums Up Jawan Essence: 'Jawan Is An Indian Soldier, An Indian Mother'

Shah Rukh Khan at the event

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawancreated a buzz among the audience and critics alike. A large section of the audience interpreted the film as a one loaded with political statements. At the press event of Jawan in Mumbai on Friday, Shah Rukh Khan summed up what Jawan means to him in his inimitable style. Shah Rukh Khan was joined by Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, director Atlee on stage. Shah Rukh Khan said, "The essence of the film will come forward as we go along. But I want to tell you what Jawan means to all of us. Listen to it carefully. Genuinely I feel this - Jawan is a feeling which every Indian has. I think Jawan is an emotion, Jawan is an Indian soldier, Jawan is an Indian mother, Jawan is an Indian girl, Jawan as an Indian vigilante and you have to understand Jawan is many times weak as he is one of us and many times he is ready to fight. Jawan is many times wrong but Jawan many many times is also right. "

Take a look at the video here:

The event was ignited by a live performance to Chaleya by Shah Rukh Khan - he was joined by Deepika Padukone and together, they danced to Anirudh Ravichander's tune. In the film, Chaleya was picturised on SRK and Nayanthara who did not attend the event.

Take a look at the video here:

Jawan released in theatres on September 7, has been receiving huge praise from critics and the audience alike. The videos from the press meet are going viral. Deepika Padukone was dressed in a white saree with black borders. She matched it with a halter neck blouse. Shah Rukh Khan grabbed eyeballs with his braided hairdo.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's style here:

From Varun Dhawan to SS Rajamouli, from Shekhar Kapur to Mahesh Babu - celebs across languages lauded Shah Rukh Khan for his Jawan performance. Shah Rukh Khan has been actively responding to messages on social media. Jawan opened to stellar reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Who is better equipped to do all this than SRK, who, even when he plays a larger-than-life action hero on a mission to take down a powerful industrialist who has wronged him and his nation in more ways than one, can stay rooted in the real world and animate the canvas with humanity even as he projects an invincible, superhero-like persona?"