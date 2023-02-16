Shah Rukh Khan Suggests An Addition To YRF's Pathaan Day Plan: 'Some Popcorn?'

Shah Rukh Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan, who at present is basking in the success of his latest movie, Pathaan, had a special request for Yash Raj Films. Want to know what? Let's dig in. Rohan Malhotra, the Vice president of distribution at Yash Raj Films announced on Twitter on Thursday that February 17 will be celebrated as Pathaan Day. Hence, all tickets to Pathaan at PVR and other participating cinemas will be available at flat Rs 110, he added. Reacting to the tweet, the Bollywood superstar expressed his joy while hailing the production house for their kind gesture. However, Shah Rukh Khan also put in a special request and asked if they can arrange for some free popcorn as well. "Oh, oh ab toh phir dekhni padhegi. What a good thing to do. Thank u @yrf. What a good thing to do. Thank u @yrf (Oh Oh, I have to watch it again. What a good thing to do. Thank u YRF. What a good thing to do. Thank u @yrf)", his tweet read. Take a look at the Twitter post of the two.

Oh oh ab toh phir dekhni padhegi. What a good thing to do. Thank u @yrf Can u arrange some free popcorn also! No?? https://t.co/IcRdfIW9gQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 16, 2023

Meanwhile, Pathaan, now in its fourth week, is smashing all box office records, one day at a time. Taran Adarsh tweeted on Thursday that the movie is performing well on weekdays. According to his tweet, the film has made 484.85 crores with 3.50 crore being added to the total collection on Wednesday. Meanwhile the combined business of the film in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions crossed 500 crores so far, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Check his tweet here.

Earlier in the day, Dabboo Ratnani recently blessed our feeds with a fresh photo shoot of none other than Shah Rukh Khan. In the picture, SRK is seen wearing a black sweater, blue denim, and black shoes. He can be seen sporting a fierce expression on his face. The actor is looking remarkable as ever. Dabboo Ratnani captioned the post, " The Best". See the post here.

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the main actors in the spy thriller, Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are also present in the movie. The movie was released last month in theatres. Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia were also featured in the movie. Salman Khan had a cameo appearance in the film as well.