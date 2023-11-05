How Shah Rukh Khan Replied To Birthday Wishes From Co-Stars Kajol, Urmila Matondkar And Juhi Chawla

Image shared on X. (Courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 58th birthday on November 2 in total Pathaan style. From a midnight gala outside his house to a birthday bash attended by the who's who of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan's day was clearly a hit. SRK's colleagues and industry friends also shared heartwarming notes for the superstar. Now, days after the birthday celebration, the actor has decided to reply to all the sweet birthday notes. Shah Rukh Khan's on-and-off screen best friend Kajol posted a picture with him on X (formerly Twitter) and said, “Wish you a supercalifragilistic year ahead … I know it's gonna be a good one!” In the image, they duo could be seen flashing a million dollar smile. SRK, who is known as King Khan, said, “From your lips to God's ears. You be well and happy to. Love you very much and thank you.” Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have worked together in some of the biggest hits of Bollywood including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Baazigar , Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Dilwale among others.

From your lips to God's ears. You be well and happy to. Love u very much and thank u https://t.co/8G4OnclmA6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 4, 2023

Juhi Chawla, in her birthday note for Shah Rukh Khan, said she will plant “500 trees for a friendship , that is beyond words...Beyond time…And sometimes beyond my understanding! Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan… Lots of love, Jay and Juhi.” The actress also picked a set of stills from their films.

Shah Rukh Khan, known for his on-point humour and killer comebacks, said, “I understand and as long as one of us does…it's good enough. Love to you and thanks.” Too good, SRK, too good.

I understand and as long as one of us does…it's good enough. Love to you and thanks https://t.co/qa9VbqxzGR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 4, 2023

For Urmila Matondkar's birthday post, who used a major throwback moment from their 1992 film Chamatkar, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Yes, we need to get an updated pic soon!!! Ha ha. Thank you and love to you.”

Urmila's birthday note read, “Happy Birthday oh great one!! Love you for showing us that apart from being a great actor it's equally important to stay gracious, humble, positive, loving and humane. PS: We better click a new pic soon so I can stop posting our childhood ones.”

Yes we need to get an updated pic soon!!! Ha ha. Thank u and love to you https://t.co/IBv7bGlS48 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 4, 2023

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for Dunki. The Rajkumar Hirani film is slated for a Christmas release. Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal are also part of Dunki. The makers released the film's teaser on SRK's birthday.