Shah Rukh Khan Reviews Jawan Co-Star Sanjeeta Bhattacharya's Spanish Song Mis Chicas: 'This Was Wonderful'

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has been hogging all the limelight ever since its release earlier this month. More so because of the superstar, who has been active in replying to fan messages and appreciation posts on X (previously known as Twitter). On Monday as well, Shah Rukh Khan continued the trend and took time off to respond to his fans. While at it, the Pathaan star reviewed his Jawan star Sanjeeta Bhattacharya's Spanish song Mis Chicas for Jawan. It so happened that a fan page from Peru shared a video of Sanjeeta singing Mis Chicas and wrote, "Thank you!#SanjeetaBhattacharya.#MyGirls. Spanish song in the movie #Jawan #ShahRukhKhan#SRK keeps his Spanish-speaking fans in mind. We Love You."

Shah Rukh Khan was quick to reply as he wrote, "This was wonderful…. Thank u Sanjeeta!!! And my love to everyone in Peru who has watched and enjoyed #Jawan."

For the unversed, Mis Chicas was written and sung by Sanjeeta for Jawan, her Bollywood debut film. The song was played in the movie when the girls were first introduced and even near the climax.

See Shah Rukh Khan's review of Mis Chicas below:

This was wonderful…. Thank u Sanjeeta!!! And my love to everyone in Peru who has watched and enjoyed #Jawanhttps://t.co/twkB495j0Q — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday called Jawan a “box office dinosaur.” According to the film critic, Jawan “crushes every record that stands tall in record books.”

Taran Adarsh wrote, “Jawan is a Box Office Dinosaur, crushes every record that stands tall in record books… Overtakes Pathaan Weekend 2 business by leaps and bounds Pathaan: ₹ 63.50 crore; Jawan: ₹ 82.46 crore]… Not merely a record-breaker but also a record-maker. [Week 2] Friday 18.10 crore, Saturday 30.10 crore, Sunday 34.26 crore. Total: ₹ 430.44 crore. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

See his post below:

#Jawan is a #BO DINOSAUR, crushes every record that stands tall in record books… Overtakes #Pathaan *Weekend 2* biz by leaps and bounds [#Pathaan: ₹ 63.50 cr; #Jawan: ₹ 82.46 cr]… Not merely a RECORD-BREAKER, but also a RECORD-MAKER… [Week 2] Fri 18.10 cr, Sat 30.10 cr, Sun… pic.twitter.com/FrLotCa5kn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 18, 2023

Jawan opened to good reviews by fans and critics alike. NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee, in his review of Jawan, wrote, "On one level, Jawan is a fan service masala film. On another, it is a tale of revenge that is also a political statement, and a loud and clear one at that. Jawan ends with the hero looking straight into the camera - it is positioned in a way that represents the eye of the audience - and tangentially echoing what SRK's character had said more than once in the action-comedy from a decade ago, Chennai Express ("Don't underestimate the power of a common man")."