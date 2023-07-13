Shah Rukh Khan Out-Trolls A Troll On Twitter. Mic Drop

SRK will next be seen in Jawan (courtesy: poojadadlani02)

What a week to be a Shah Rukh Khan fan. The superstar shared the prevue of his film Jawan earlier this week and he followed it up with an #AskSRK session on Twitter on Thursday. The memo was clear - SRK was to answer questions pertaining to Jawan. One Twitter user, however, decided to troll Shah Rukh Khan. "Kya tum apni movie ke tickets khud khareed lete ho (Do you buy your own movie tickets)," he asked. What happened next was that Shah Rukh Khan out-trolled the troll and replied, "Kya tum apne kaam ki salary khud pay karte ho (Do you pay your own salary for your work)?"

Read SRK's reply to the tweet here:

Starting the session, SRK wrote, "Been told that I should do an #AskSRK right now because I am doing nothing to answer questions surrounding #Jawan Prevue. Obviously won't give away too much but will answer a few for sure. Ready ah?"

Been told that I should do an #AskSRK right now because I am doing nothing to answer questions surrounding #Jawan Prevue. Obviously won't give away too much but will answer a few for sure. Ready ah ?! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

The actor ended the session with a bang (read a new poster of Jawan.) He tweeted, "Now have to go back to work. #Jawan getting release ready. Thank u for your time for #AskSRK. As promised sending out the poster for the film and of course lots and lots of love. See you all in the cinemas."

Now have to go back to work. #Jawan getting release ready. Thank u for your time for #AskSRK. As promised sending out the poster for the film and of course lots and lots of love. See u all in the cinemas. pic.twitter.com/36w4j1JI1k — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan, who was MIA from the big screen for almost 4 years, returned with a bang in 2023 and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan this year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. In the last few years, SRK was busy as a film producer and made cameo appearances in some movies. His latest production venture was the 2022 film Darlings, that he co-produced with the film's lead actress Alia Bhatt. Besides being an actor and a producer, he is also the co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL cricket team. He also modelled for his son Aryan Khan's luxury apparel brand earlier this year.

Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, which is also slated to release this year.