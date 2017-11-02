Shah Rukh Khan On His 'Desires' And 'Achievements' At 52

Shah Rukh Khan, one of Bollywood's most successful stars, celebrates his 52nd birthday today. The superstar, who has completed over 25 years in the Hindi film industry, wishes to 'entertain the audiences' and this is what motivates him to keep working, reports news agency PTI. "I look forward to entertaining myself and through that entertaining lots of people for a lot of time. Not for the reason of material or commerce, but because I feel from inside. I need to make sure that I do this with the belief that I have to keep doing this for the rest of my life. Otherwise, I can lose interest in it," SRK said.
Highlights
- "Look forward to entertaining people for a lot of time," SRK said
- "God has been extremely kind to me," he added
- SRK celebrated his birthday in Alibaug with family and friends
SRK, fondly called King Khan or Baadshah of Bollywood, debuted in 1992 with Deewana. He is the star of incredibly successful films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Veer Zara, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Chennai Express.
Of his achievements, SRK earlier told PTI, "I believe if the stardom ends today, tomorrow or six years later, it should be a good trip. It should satisfy me and most people who watch me. It is not invincibility, it is just the way you think every morning to keep yourself going." Of his desires, SRK said, "At this stage of my life and career, there are not very many wants or desires that I have left. I have a beautiful family, money, fame, name, businesses running and I am still physically strong. God has been extremely kind to me," Shah Rukh told PTI.
SRK is married to Gauri Khan, an interior designer, for over 25 years now. The couple are parents to three children - son Aryan, 19, daughter Suhana, 17, and AbRam, 5.
Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 52nd birthday at his Alibaug farmhouse, along his family (minus son Aryan) and celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Sussanne Khan, Malaika Arora, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and others.
Here are some of the pictures from the star-studded party.
Shah Rukh Khan has appeared in more than 80 films, and has 14 Filmfare Awards to his name. Last seen in Jab Harry Met Sejal, he is now shooting for Aanand L Rai's untitled film, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.
(With PTI inputs)