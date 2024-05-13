Shah Rukh Khan Name-Checked In Interview With The Vampire Season 2. Fans Are Thrilled

Image instagrammed by Gauri Khan. (courtesy: GauriKhan)

There are actors, and then there is Shah Rukh Khan. There is a reason why fans call him the “Badshah Of Bollywood.” From his screen presence to fun “AskMe” sessions on social media, fans, including us, love him. Now, a clip from the American horror show Interview With The Vampire Season 2 has managed to grab the attention of SRK fans. After all, the superstar was name-checked in the hit series. In the scene, Daniel Molloy (played by Eric Bogosian) humorously remarks to his butler, "I am sorry, this is so weird. Where did they send you when Shah Rukh Khan, over here was playing you?" The video also features Armand (portrayed by Assad Zaman), and Jacob Anderson's Louis de Pointe. For those who don't know, Interview With The Vampire is based on Anne Rice's novel of the same name. The plot, as per the official synopsis, revolves around Louis de Pointe and his equation with love, blood and perils of immortality.

Now, check out the video shared by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter):

Reacting to the clip, a user said, “The Shah Rukh Khan joke sent me.”

“SRK, my hero…I am the biggest fan of his ever,” declared an X user.

“Shah Rukh Khan's comment had me HOWLING,” read a comment.

Pointing at Assad Zaman's expressions in that particular scene, a person said, “That SRK line was so good it had Armand fighting a laugh.”

Meanwhile, in February, while attending the World Government Summit (WGS) in Dubai, Shah Rukh Khan talked about his interest in Hollywood. The superstar said, “I've said this honestly, but nobody believes me. Nobody has offered me any crossover work of substance. I may have had conversations with people. I know lots of lovely people from the West, from the English film industry, from the American film industry, but nobody has offered me any work. I hear actors talk about wanting to cross over, but I still have to learn to deliver to the audience that likes me, instead of spreading myself too thin. So, really, I've never been offered a film in Hollywood or England."

“Yes, Slumdog was there, and I spent a lot of time with Mr Boyle. He was very sweet. But I was doing Who Wants to be a Millionaire on television, but I just felt that in the story being told, the guy who was hosting was very mean. The guys who were producing the show wanted me to do the film. But the character was cheating and being dishonest as the host. I found that very strange, and I explained to Mr Boyle that I wouldn't like to do it, please, and there are way better actors than me. Mr Anil Kapoor did it, and he was fantastic as the host," SRK added.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The movie also featured Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in important roles.