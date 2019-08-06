Shah Rukh Khan May Star In Shankar's Underwater Sci-Fi Film: Reports

Shah Rukh Khan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan hasn't announced his next film after box office debacle Zero but a Pinkvilla report states that the 53-year-old actor has been approached for an underwater sci-fi film with Enthiran director S Shankar. A source close to the director says that after actor Hrithik Roshan reportedly assigned his dates to another Bollywood project (more on that later), Shankar's team took the film to Shah Rukh Khan. "The talks are just in very early stages. It's an octopus-like creature who possesses superpowers and a superior intellect. It would be exciting to have SRK give his nod for this one, as he and Shankar have never worked before earlier," the source was quoted as saying.

Shankar is currently making Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan while he's simultaneously working on the aforementioned sci-fi film. The filmmaker first approached Hrithik Roshan for the lead role. However, the Super 30 actor reportedly gave his dates to Farah Khan's remake of Bollywood classic Satte Pe Satta. "His (Hrithik Roshan) date diary is full with other movies. So, he won't have time to do Shankar's underwater action adventure-drama... Shankar was keen on working with Hrithik Roshan but it didn't work out," the source said.

Shankar has also reportedly approached Chinese actors Jackie Chan and Li Bingbing, and Tamil star Vijay for other pivotal roles in the movie.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen Aanand L Rai's Zero, is yet to confirm the development. The actor is currently looking forward to the release of Netflix original series Betaal, which he has produced.

