Shah Rukh Khan, Jr NTR Among 10 Indians On Variety 500 List

SS Rajamouli, Aditya Chopra are also a part of the list

Shah Rukh Khan and Jr NTR. (courtesy: PoojaDadlani)

New Delhi:

International publication Variety has published its annual list of 500 most influential people in showbusiness and it features 10 names from India. Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Jr NTR are on the list as are filmmakers Aditya Chopra, SS Rajamouli, and producers Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ektaa Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar. Industrialist Mukesh Ambani, who owns media company Viacom18, is also on the list as are Red Sea Film Festival founder Shivani Pandya Malhotra and NP Singh, CEO of Sony Pictures. Variety picks its list of 500 from those "who innovate, take risks, stimulate growth and make impactful moves that attract the attention of both consumers and industry professionals."

