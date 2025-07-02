Why Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR Will Skip Joint Promotions For <i>War 2</i>

The cinematic clash between Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR in War 2 is set to be one of the most epic battles on the big screen. In a strategic move, the makers have decided to take a unique approach to promotions. Hrithik and Jr NTR will be promoting the film separately.

According to media reports, Yash Raj Films is using this unique strategy to maintain the surprise and intensity of their onscreen clash by keeping them apart during promotions.

“Hrithik & NTR will be promoting War 2 separately, and all plans have been made keeping in mind that they would never share the stage together, never be in any promotional video together pre-release and never be seen with each other," a source told the Hindustan Times.

The insider added, "Hrithik and NTR coming together is a once-in-a-lifetime cinematic moment in Indian cinema, and there will be a bloody carnage on the big screen. YRF is clear that the audience should first experience this rivalry before they see the two promote with camaraderie. They want to deliver the best movie-watching experience to people by preserving the conflict, which is the unique selling point of the film."

Last week, Hrithik Roshan shared fresh posters of himself from War 2 on Instagram. The poster offered a close-up shot of the actor looking fierce. He sported a bruised avatar, holding a weapon with a grim expression on his face. He returns as Major Kabir in the War sequel.

The caption read, “This time he is ruthless, merciless, relentless and ready for WAR! Are you? The countdown begins now. 50 Days to War 2.”

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 Siddharth Anand directorial War. Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the film also features Kiara Advani in a key role.

War 2 is produced and distributed by Yash Raj Films. The movie will be releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil on August 14, 2025.