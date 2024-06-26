"Shah Rukh Khan A Connoisseur Of Art And A Good Actor": Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan, who shared the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Hey Ram, paid a heartfelt tribute to the superstar, calling him a connoisseur of art.

“I don't see a superstar in Shah Rukh Khan and he doesn't see a super director in me. We are friends. He made that film for free. This cannot be done by a superstar but by a fan only. He is a connoisseur of art and a good actor. I am ever thankful to him. We don't see all that. Later you (media) give us the title and we very shyly accept it,” Kamal Hassan said while talking about his working equation with SRK on the sidelines of the “Indian 2” promotion.

Kamal Haasan also shared poignant insights into their professional relationship and the impact of the Indian audience on his career.

He said, “I was just a South Indian actor; you people made me into an Indian actor. I didn't know a word of Hindi when I was doing my first film, I was exactly as Ek Duje Ke Liye hero was and without your support and applause I couldn't have come back onto this stage.”

Helmed by Shankar, Indian 2, is a vigilante action thriller, featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead, reprising his role as Senapathy, an ageing freedom fighter turned vigilante who fights against corruption.

The film also stars Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gulshan Grover, Samuthirakani and Nedumudi Venu in the ensemble cast, slated for 12th July 2024 release.