Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up On The Grief Of Losing Parents At A Young Age: "Lost Them In A Gap Of 10 Years, Had Nowhere To Go"

Shah Rukh Khan attended the Global Freight Summit in Dubai on Tuesday. During this appearance on stage, the actor spoke about his journey in the film industry. SRK also opened up about his late parents Lateef Fatima and Mir Taj Mohammed Khan. The actor, who made his Bollywood debut at 26, lost both his parents at a young age. In the interview, Shah Rukh Khan talked about the grief of losing his parents and how the tragedy boosted his determination to succeed. He said, “My parents died when I was young. My father, when I was 14. My mother, when I was 24. So I lost them in a gap of 10 years. I had nowhere to go. I had a sister with me. Just the two of us left in this world.”

“I felt one morning that maybe my parents are there somewhere… and I will meet up with them again for sure. They are stars in the sky and I will meet them once. But aren't they worried right now? That, ‘Oh my God, what must be happening to my 24-year-old kid who has no sustenance?' So I started working very hard, I became very determined to be successful because I didn't want my parents to feel bad that they have not fended for me. This is a very strange way to look at things… I will become successful and turn around and say 'I am doing good! Don't feel guilty you died early,” the actor added.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is a hands-on dad to his children — Aryan, Suhana and Abram, also talked about his responsibilities as a father. “I will feel very guilty if I die early. Our parents must be missing us…Now, I am determined for my children… in a good way. That their lives should be healthy, they should be happy. All three of them are very beautiful, very loving and hard working.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The actor will be next seen in King, alongside his daughter Suhana Khan.