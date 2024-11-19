Shah Rukh Khan Announces "One Of A Kind Bollywood Series" In 2025 With Netflix, Aryan Khan Has A Special Role. See Post

Shah Rukh Khan's Bollywood comeback after his long hiatus has been nothing short of spectacular. With 2023's Pathaan and Jawan shattering all box office records, Shah Rukh cemented his position as the King of Bollywood once again. While he has some exciting projects for fans to look forward to, the actor has now shared an update of another gripping project which has added to the anticipation of fans. On Tuesday evening, Shah Rukh announced a new series on Instagram, in association with the streaming giant Netflix and Aryan Khan's role in it has already created a lot of buzz.

The actor shared a graphic on Instagram, which read, "This 2025: Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment come together for a one of a kind Bollywood series produced by Gauri Khan, created and directed by Aryan Khan."

Netflix shared the post with the caption, "Witness Bollywood like never before... on Netflix! Presenting Aryan Khan's directorial debut in an all-new series, coming soon! @redchilliesent @gaurikhan @iamsrk @___aryan___"

See the post here

Needless to say, the comments section got flooded in no time with fans who cannot wait for the series to drop. "Wow wow wow, cannot wait," "What a great news," "Damn!! This is HUGE," "So excited for this one," "Aryan will be fire," were some of the comments on the post. Another excited fan wrote, "Anticipation is in the air! Gear up for an epic journey brought to life by India's youngest visionary, the rising legend Aryan Khan. Can't wait to witness cinematic magic unfold!"

While Aryan will take on the role behind the camera for this untitled project, Suhana Khan will be sharing screen space with Shah Rukh in his upcoming film King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

