Shah Rukh Khan Charms Fans With A Surprise Appearance Outside Mannat, Strikes His Signature Pose. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently riding high on the massive global success of his latest release Jawan, treated his fans on Sunday evening to a surprise appearance outside his bungalow Mannat in Mumbai. Fans, who had assembled outside his house, were left pleasantly surprised when the actor made an appearance in a blue t-shirt right after India's Asia Cup victory. The actor was seen flashing his widest smile, waving and blowing kisses at his fans from his balcony. The cherry on top was of course him striking his signature pose as he spread his arms wide and in style. The moment was captured by several fan pages and posted on X (previously known as Twitter). One such video of the actor doing the rounds on social media came with a caption that read, "Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat to celebrate team India's win, wearing blue himself! Let's celebrate India's Asia Cup triumph by watching #Jawan with your loved ones."

Before greeting fans, the actor was busy answering fan appreciation posts and videos on X on Sunday. Here are some social media exchanges of Shah Rukh Khan with his fans.

Meanwhile, witnessing Jawan's terrific run at the box office, trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the phenomena to be “SRK vs SRK…Jawan vs Pathaan”. This is because Jawan is eyeing to break the records that were earlier set by Pathaan. On Day 11, Jawan became the fastest Hindi film to enter the ₹ 400 crore club, as per Taran Adarsh. This feat was achieved by Pathaan in 12 days. Sharing a poster of Shah Rukh Khan's character in the film, Taran Adarsh said, “₹ 500 crore is very much within reach” of Jawan.

Jawan, released on September 7, also features south superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone is also part of the film.