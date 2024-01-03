Shah Rukh Khan Attends Producer Gaurav Verma's Housewarming. See Pics

Shah Rukh Khan at the housewarming.(courtesy: SRKUniverse)

Shah Rukh Khan scooped some time out and attended his and Gauri Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment's COO Gaurav Verma's housewarming ceremony in Mumbai a while ago. The pictures have popped up on social media and are trending big time. The pictures feature the superstar posing with the producer's family. In another click from the housewarming, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen hanging the nameplate. Pictures have been shared by several fan pages dedicated to SRK online. Check out the photos of Shah Rukh Khan from Gaurav Verma's housewarming here:

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan had a stellar 2023 professionally. He returned with a bang and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan this year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor then starred in Atlee's smash hit Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. The film was a big hit. He recently starred in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film opened to largely positive reviews and the film has now entered the Rs 200 crore club.

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan run the production house Red Chillies Entertainment. They got married in 1991. The star couple are parents to Aryan, 26, (their eldest child), who launched a lifestyle luxury collective streetwear brand last year. Their daughter Suhana made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, co-starring Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. SRK and Gauri are also parents to AbRam, who attends school in Mumbai.