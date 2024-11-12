Nostalgia Alert: Shah Rukh Khan And Preity Zinta's <i>Veer Zaara</i> Completes 20 Years Of Release

Veer Zaara completes 20 years of its release today. Directed and produced by Yash Chopra, the film featured Shah Rukh Khan And Preity Zinta in lead roles. The cast also included Rani Mukerji, Manoj Bajpayee, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and Boman Irani. To mark the special day, the team shared a video on Yash Raj Films' Instagram account. The clip featured glimpses of scenes from the movie including memorable dialogues and songs. The caption read, “Two decades ago, we witnessed a love that defied all odds and stood the test of time... the legendary story of Veer-Zaara will echo forever…”

Earlier in September, Veer Zaara hit the screens again and finally entered the ₹100-crore club. In its first week of re-release this year, the film minted over ₹1.75 crore. Veer Zaara had concluded its original run with a gross of ₹97 crore worldwide. Over the years, it has been re-released several times, finally bringing its total collection to ₹101.75 crore globally.

Back in 2022, Preity Zinta celebrated the 18th anniversary of Veer Zaara by sharing an emotional note on Instagram. The actress wrote, "There have been movies and there will be movies, but nothing compares to Veer Zaara. Nothing compares to the magic of Yash Chopra's films, his love for romance, and the purity of his characters. Here's to believing in good old-fashioned love and loving someone with such pure intent that no boundary, religion, or border can keep that love apart.”

Veer Zaara narrates the love story of an Indian pilot named Veer (Shah Rukh Khan) and a Pakistani girl named Zaara (Preity Zinta). The couple falls in love but gets separated due to unforeseen circumstances.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King alongside Suhana Khan. Preity Zinta also has Lahore 1947 opposite Sunny Deol.