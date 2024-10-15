To Atul Parchure, Tributes From Arjun Kapoor, Boman Irani And Others

The death of Atul Parchure has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. The 57-year-old actor, known for his work in both Bollywood and Marathi film industry, died on Monday after a battle with cancer. His death prompted an outpouring of tributes on social media. From Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to Bollywood stars like Arjun Kapoor, Boman Irani and Sachin Pilgaonkar, many prominent figures shared their condolences through heartfelt posts. Here is a look at some of their messages:

1. Arjun Kapoor

In his tribute, Arjun Kapoor called Atul Parchure a “likeable person.” He wrote, “I never had a chance to work with him, but he always seemed to be such a likeable person no matter what role he played… He was taken by Cancer despite fighting the disease for many years. May his soul rest in peace.”

2. Boman Irani

Veteran actor Boman Irani also dropped a note in his Instagram Stories. It read, “Saddened to hear about the passing of Atul Parchure. My deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones."

3. Sachin Pilgaonkar

The actor posted a black-and-white image of Atul Parchure. He shared a Marathi note which roughly translates to, “The pain of losing an artist and friend like Atul Parchure is very painful and we will never forget him.”

4. Supriya Pilgaonkar

Sachin Pilgaonkar's wife, actress Supriya Pilgaonkar also shared a Marathi note to pay her condolences. Here's its English translation – “Dear friend you shouldn't have been like this, you fought a lot! You have tolerated a lot. You will always be missed. Your silly smile will always be missed. May your soul rest in peace and the strength to endure the pain of the family.”

5. Ashoke Pandit

The filmmaker also posted a tribute for the “brilliant & veteran actor.” He said, “Sad to know about the demise of brilliant & veteran actor Atul Parchure. It's a great loss to the theatre and cinema world. Heartfelt condolences to the family and near ones.”

6. Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath dropped a Marathi note on Instagram. He stated, “Premature exit of a clever actor: Someone who makes the audience laugh out loud and sometimes makes tears in the eyes. The untimely demise of ever introspective class actor Atul Parchure is painful. Atul Parchure has shown his glorious acting career from Balarangbhumi. They made a unique impression in all three fields of drama, film and series. Young Turks be old extracts, relatives or poo. Okay. Whether Deshpande's literal, reading humour, Atul Parchure added deep colours to it with his personal qualities. They also made a great personality in Marathi and Hindi movies. A classy Marathi actor has been lost due to his departure. This damage is not to be filled with. I am a part of the grief of the family members due to this relationship as one of the thousands of fans of Parchure. May God give them the strength to endure this suffering. On behalf of the state government, I pay tribute to them. Om Shanti.”

Atul Parchure has worked in many movies such as Khatta Meetha, Salaam-E-Ishq and Chor Machaaye Shor. He has also appeared in comedy shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil, Comedy Circus and Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe.